Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines with just days until the 2024/25 Championship season gets underway.

Leeds United are now just three days away from starting their 2024/25 campaign and hope is growing that they can go one better than last time. Daniel Farke’s side capped off their perfect pre-season schedule with an impressive 2-1 win against Valencia on Saturday, following victories against Harrogate Town, Hannover 96 and Schalke 04. The Whites boss will be due in front of the media soon and it will soon start to sink in that another Championship promotion push is just days away.

But with the season closing in, transfer business still needs sorting and Leeds remain active in the market for three key positions out wide, in central midfield and at full-back. Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe emerged as a target earlier this week and developments are expected soon. It’s set to be an exciting few days ahead and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines surrounding the club.

Rak-Sakyi latest

Leeds’ chance of landing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has suffered a blow with reports suggesting a loan move to Sheffield United looks most likely. Football Insider reports that Chris Wilder’s side are ‘confident’ they can get a deal over the line for Rak-Sakyi, having put forward a bumper offer that satisfies both him and parent club Crystal Palace.

Rak-Sakyi has emerged as a target for several Championship clubs after Palace made clear their desire to loan him out, with Leeds, Sheffield United, Hull City, Watford, Burnley and QPR among the many admirers. A decision is expected to come this week and reports on Tuesday suggested the South Yorkshire club were even open to giving the in-demand winger a pay-rise.

Leeds look to have turned their attention onto Rowe, with questions over their ability to provide assurances over game-time for Rak-Sakyi, but were thought to remain in the race if a move for the Norwich star fell through. But with a final decision imminent, Bramall Lane currently looks the most likely destination.

Raphinha reports

Former Leeds winger Raphinha continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona and reports in Spain suggest a return to the Premier League is still on the cards. Mundo Deportivo claim Newcastle United are set to launch a ‘fresh offensive’ for the Brazilian who is also on the radar of title-chasing Arsenal.

Raphinha has endured a strange two years since leaving Leeds for Barcelona in a £55million deal, consistently producing goals and assists but never really cementing his place in the starting line-up. The winger has regularly been linked with a move away from Camp Nou and is thought to be attracting big-money interest from Saudi Arabia.

But a return to the Premier League, where he starred over two seasons for Leeds, remains a possibility with Newcastle thought to be preparing a bid as they search for wide reinforcements. The Whites aren’t expected to receive any kind of boost from a sale, with no sell-on clause inserted into his Barcelona move.