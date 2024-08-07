Leeds United are known to be keen on signing the Norwich City star.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs over the past year with Tottenham Hotspur emerging as his latest admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rowe’s immense potential has also attracted interest from the Premier League, with Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers named in previous reports. And now The Chronicle claims that Tottenham have also had the England under-21 international on their radar in recent months.

Since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival as head coach a year ago, Tottenham have moved towards signing promising young talent and most recently plucked Archie Gray from Leeds. The Premier League outfit triggered Gray’s £40m release clause earlier this summer and with a cash injection needed in West Yorkshire, the 18-year-old got his move to a top-flight European club.

Spurs have also signed the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson and 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall in the last two summers and it seems that Rowe has also been of interest. The report does not suggest how recently he was being monitored but there doesn’t seem to be a suggestion that an approach for the Canaries winger is imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For now, Leeds look to be the only club actively pursuing a move for Rowe but there is still some way to go before any deal is over the line. It is unclear whether the reported £7m has even been formally tabled, never mind how Norwich plan to respond - they would be expected to reject it.

Leeds have shown a willingness to improve on opening offers once they identify a key target, having done so during talks with Sheffield United for Jayden Bogle. A pair of £4m bids were knocked back by those in charge at Bramall Lane before the agreement of a £5m deal, with the 23-year-old putting pen to paper on a four-year contract at Elland Road last month.

But in another case, Leeds are yet to improve on the £3.3m bid rejected by FC Koln for their Austrian midfielder Dejan Ljubicic, who has since played for his current club in the opening weekend of the Bundesliga 2. Both he and Bogle were into the final year of their respective contracts and while Rowe is in a similar position, Norwich are thought to hold an 12-month extension option.

Despite the 2024/25 Championship season kicking off in just three days, Leeds are in no rush to fill the gap left by Summerville They have just over three weeks until the summer transfer window closes and, with no fitness issues, are well-stocked in attacking areas with Dan James, Wilfried Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson all able to play out wide.