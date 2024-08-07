With a little over three weeks of the transfer window left, Leeds remain active and are searching for reinforcements out wide, in central midfield and at left-back. Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe was the latest target to emerge, with reports of a bid being readied.
Leeds have enjoyed a decent summer and put together one of the Championship’s strongest squads, but they can really send a message by getting a couple more moves over the line. Below, the YEP has taken a look at what Farke’s starting line-up might look like if those signings are made.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Arrived in a £5m deal from Sheffield United and already looks good value. Brings a more natural attacking threat to the position than Archie Gray did last year and got a pair of assists for Mateo Joseph in pre-season. | Getty Images
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Was this summer's first signing after making his loan from Tottenham permanent for £10m, and expected to slot straight back in. Missed the start of last season and so should benefit from a full summer alongside his new teammates. | Getty Images
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Retained his role as vice captain and expected to be Farke's first-choice to partner Rodon, with Max Wober on the bench as things stand. Was a huge miss in the second-half of last season and looked excellent in pre-season. | Getty Images
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Into the final year of his contract at Elland Road but widely expected to stay and retain his spot at left-back. Was excellent going forward last season and shown no signs of taking on a more conservative approach over the summer. | Getty Images
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
The promotion to club captain already looks to have seen Ampadu add more to his game, with a nastiness on show during the Valencia friendly. Expected to move back into midfield with Struijk and Wober available at left-sided centre-back. | Getty Images