Leeds United’s 2024/25 season kicks off in just three days and Daniel Farke’s side look well prepared for another promotion push. Despite losing Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, the squad looks strong and those in charge at Elland Road are not done yet.

With a little over three weeks of the transfer window left, Leeds remain active and are searching for reinforcements out wide, in central midfield and at left-back. Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe was the latest target to emerge, with reports of a bid being readied.

Leeds have enjoyed a decent summer and put together one of the Championship’s strongest squads, but they can really send a message by getting a couple more moves over the line. Below, the YEP has taken a look at what Farke’s starting line-up might look like if those signings are made.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk.

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Arrived in a £5m deal from Sheffield United and already looks good value. Brings a more natural attacking threat to the position than Archie Gray did last year and got a pair of assists for Mateo Joseph in pre-season.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Was this summer's first signing after making his loan from Tottenham permanent for £10m, and expected to slot straight back in. Missed the start of last season and so should benefit from a full summer alongside his new teammates.

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Retained his role as vice captain and expected to be Farke's first-choice to partner Rodon, with Max Wober on the bench as things stand. Was a huge miss in the second-half of last season and looked excellent in pre-season.

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Into the final year of his contract at Elland Road but widely expected to stay and retain his spot at left-back. Was excellent going forward last season and shown no signs of taking on a more conservative approach over the summer.