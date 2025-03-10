Chris Wilder was otherwise engaged as Leeds United lost the chance to restore a three-point lead over his Sheffield United side, but the Portsmouth result is what he's come to expect.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades' win over Preston North End on Saturday drew them level on points with the Whites ahead of Sunday's 12pm kick-off at Fratton Park. Leeds missed golden chances and were denied a stonewall penalty but a defensive lapse and a struggle to win physical battles against Pompey cost them dearly in a 1-0 defeat.

Wilder says he didn't watch the game but expects more twists and turns like this one between now and May, and Leeds' loss changes nothing about his attitude to the promotion race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was out," he said. "This is gonna be how it is right the way through. I've said all along it's an accumulation of points. We're not taking the eye off our job. Old enough and experienced enough to know we have to get our heads down and work extremely hard for every result, and that means every result. There's no gimmies, there's no easy games in this division, there's no 'they'll turn them over, that's three points for them.' This is the unpredictability of the Championship and whatever results you'll chuck at me, I'll come back with the same approach. We have to concentrate 100 per cent on ourselves, getting the job done and as many points as we possibly can. If it's enough, fabulous and if not then we have to address a new situation."

Wilder's approach mirrors that of Leeds boss Daniel Farke who has repeatedly highlighted the Championship as a marathon rather than a sprint, even in the midst of a 17-game unbeaten run that included wins over the Blades and Sunderland. Though Leeds at one stage earned themselves a little breathing room at the top, Farke insisted there was never any reason for complacency to sink in because nothing is ever won in February or March. Speaking after the Portsmouth result he also said there was no reason for an 'implosion' because of what Leeds have been doing this season and what they know they can do.

His Bramall Lane counterpart has been spiky at times this season in the face of what he perceives as negativity about his own team, who have won more games than anyone else in the division. What Sheffield United and Leeds are doing though is not to be underestimated, given the division they're in.

"If it was as easy as people make it out to be then why aren’t everybody else at the top of the division winning games of football," he said. "Everybody talks about the Championship, ex-managers, players, pundits and fans, it isn't an easy division. To be up the top of any league in any country you have to do a lot of things right."