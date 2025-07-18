Sean Longstaff has been speaking for the first time about his transfer from Newcastle United to Leeds United

Sean Longstaff has opened up on signing for Leeds United after a transfer from Newcastle United was announced this evening.

The deal is said to be worth £12m initially, with add-ons potentially taking the agreement to £15m in total. Leeds described the transfer fee as 'undisclosed' in their statement, but have confirmed that Longstaff has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Longstaff has spoken for the first time on the switch to Elland Road from St James' Park and expressed his delight at joining such an illustrious club. The midfielder also touched on the main reasons for leaving Newcastle and joining Leeds.

New signing: Leeds United statement on Sean Longstaff transfer

Sean Longstaff explains why he left Newcastle for Leeds United

Longstaff said: "I remember obviously playing here as a little kid, nine, 10 years old. It is funny where life takes you. So to be back here now with the plans for the club and stuff, I think it is just really exciting to get going. I spoke to [Karl] Darlow straight away, but I have got to meet everyone. It seems like a really good group. I have heard great things.

“I think there is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me. It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.

“It was going to take a lot for us to leave Newcastle to be honest and I wasn’t just going to leave to go anywhere so it had to be the right place for me and my family and I think this is a perfect place.

“I got to watch pretty much all the games and see a team that was really exciting to watch, athletic, really good on the ball. Every time I came to play at Leeds the atmosphere was amazing. It was always bouncing and a really tough place to play and just looking forward to having that on my side rather than having to play against.”

