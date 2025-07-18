Illan Meslier has been linked with a Leeds United exit and the club are actively looking at goalkeeper transfer targets

The Yorkshire Evening Post's Leeds United chief reporter Graham Smyth has opened up on the future of goalkeeper Illan Meslier and touched on the pursuit of replacement goalkeepers.

Meslier's future is in doubt after a rough 2024/25 season. This has led to Leeds focusing on looking for a keeper in the 2025 summer transfer window, something Graham says the club are 'making progress on'.

Discussing Meslier's future and Leeds' transfer pursuit of a new keeper, Graham said: "Some interest in Illan Meslier is starting to pick up. Don't believe it's reached firm offer stage yet though. Leeds obviously looking for a keeper and making progress on that front we believe, so writing might very well be on the wall."

Asked about which keepers Leeds are interested in, Graham added: "Zentner, Perri have been looked at, which you'll know. There'll be one or two others. Lammens wasn't a target last I checked and nor was Ramsdale but obviously things can change."

Leeds have already acquired the likes of Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Lukas Nmecha this summer, with Sean Longstaff set to be added to the mix in a transfer from Newcastle United. Another player Leeds are looking to make a deal for is Anton Stach.

Regarding the latest on Stach, Graham reiterated: "Re: Stach, still working on it."

What Graham Smyth has said about Leeds United’s transfer plans

Graham Smyth also added his thoughts earlier this week with what he thinks Leeds will do next after signing Longstaff.

He said: “Leeds have got players through the door so far but because of the sheer scale of the work they need to do, I think people are impatient, or worried, or however you want to describe it. But we know the 49ers work to a plan, they don’t tend to panic, they don’t tend to be reactive with stuff and I guess they felt like they felt they were getting close with Longstaff - so that would be one done. I guess they feel like Stach is progressing and there is still life in that. So they thought they’d get that one done. If you get those two in, suddenly the noise dies down a little bit and the panic dies down.

“People are still going to clamour for the striker, they are going to want the left winger, the ten, they definitely want a goalkeeper - and I think that’s where a lot of the current worry is externally, that they haven’t got that goalkeeper in place yet. What we know of that is it has taken Leeds longer to get everyone on the same page and get a consensus on who it is exactly and who it is exactly they want from a keeper this summer. With other positions, they had targets and shortlists formed far, far earlier than when it came to the goalkeeper.”

