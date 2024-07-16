Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are aware of interest in their Italian winger from the Premier League outfit.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche is expecting to see incoming business at Everton once they finalise some key departures, amid ongoing interest in Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

Everton tried to sign Gnonto last summer but are thought to have had multiple bids rejected as Leeds stood firm, despite receiving a transfer request from the winger who asked to be omitted from matchday squads early in the season. The Italian was eventually reintegrated by Daniel Farke and went on to enjoy an impressive season, but failure to achieve promotion has fuelled fresh speculation over his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interest in Gnonto has not gone away and after missing out on Jaden Philogene, who is set to join Aston Villa, Everton could return with a fresh offer for the 20-year-old. The £50m sale of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa seems to be the main priority at the moment, but Dyche insists big-money exits will be followed by shrewd arrivals as the Premier League clubs continue to battle with profitability and sustainability rules.

"Players going out currently, possibly, rather than coming in. But, we're looking to adjust that accordingly, and the right deals and the right players,” Dyche told Everton’s YouTube channel in his first interview of the summer. “There's still challenges to go on the financial side, but we're in a much better place than we were.

“We are trying to adapt to the market as best as we can, while still working within the guidelines of the situation at the Club. It’s been a challenge ever since I’ve been here and it goes on being a challenge but we’ve shown we can be very competitive with our signings and mould a team that is competitive. That still remains the key – having that competitive edge to everything we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Gnonto make the move to Goodison Park - and there is plenty to do on that front, with no approach made and Leeds not actively looking to sell any more players - then the winger would reunite with former teammate Jack Harrison. The 27-year-old secured a second season-long loan spell at Goodison Park earlier this summer after impressing last time out.

Harrison played across a number of attacking roles and was a regular starter under Dyche, but a tally of just three goals and three assists left a lot to be desired in terms of end product. Dyche was happy enough to sanction another loan, however, and has urged the winger to rediscover the quality that nearly earned him an England call-up during his time at Leeds.

“As a team player, he was exceptional last year,” Dyche added of Harrison. “I think there’s still more to come regarding his ability and quality. I’ve spoken to him about having the freedom to go and use that because he is a very, very good technical player. But his willingness to do the right thing for the side and his tactical understanding is really good and he worked very hard for us last year. We’re really pleased to have him back.”