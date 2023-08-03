If there is to be only one major takeaway from this transfer window, it’s that Saudi Arabia mean business. The Pro League clubs are sinking their teeth into some of the biggest teams in the world and have stolen the headlines with some blockbuster signings this summer.

It doesn’t look like they are willing to take their foot off the gas any time soon either, and it’s not just the first division who are bolstering their squads. Leeds United have become one of the latest to have the Saudis knocking at the door, and this time it’s Al-Qadsiah from the second division who are looking to strike a deal.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s team have their eyes on long-time serving Whites star Liam Cooper, which is certainly set to test his commitment to the cause. Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, the skipper posted an emotional Instagram message to the fans. Cooper promised he would give his all to get the team back to where they belong, and he vowed to ‘never turn my back on my club.’

FAMILIAR STYLE - Leeds United captain Liam Cooper says Daniel Farke's strict style is akin to how things worked under Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Of course though, it’s no secret that the Saudi clubs have been offering mega money contracts to their new signings, with Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson quoted to be earning just shy of £700,000 per week at Al-Ettifaq. It seems Cooper will also be presented with a high salary move, as the report claims Al-Qadsiah have tabled a ‘lucrative’ offer for his services.

Cooper is obviously a highly valuable and respected member of the club. Former manager Jesse Marsch heaped praise on the skipper during his time at the hilt, lauding his attitude and mentality.

“In terms of mentality, a professional, a leader, he is the best I’ve ever seen. He will be used, he will be needed,” Marsch said last year.