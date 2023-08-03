Leeds United’s quest for promotion finally begins with Sunday’s hosting of Cardiff City – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Leeds signed off from their pre-season friendlies with two games in the space of four days at the back end of last week as a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion was followed by Sunday’s 1-0 triumph over Hearts at Tynecastle.

New Whites boss Daniel Farke made five changes to the team that lined up against Forest at Hearts but revealed afterwards that it would be wrong to view Sunday’s team as his idea of the starting XI to face Cardiff. In any case, Leeds were dealt a double injury blow at Tynecastle in losing both of their strikers. Georginio Rutter was forced off with a core muscle injury and his replacement Patrick Bamford later injured his hamstring.

Farke was already without six other players through injuries in Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Stuart Dallas. It means the Whites boss could have eight men missing for the season opener against the Bluebirds and this is the XI that we think will take to the field for Sunday’s 2.30pm kick-off at Elland Road.

1 . GK - Illan Meslier New signing Karl Darlow will be champing at the bit having now had a week to settle in following his switch from Newcastle United but Meslier played every minute of the club's last three friendlies and would appear likely to get the call, especially after back to back clean sheets.

2 . RB - Luke Ayling A straightforward call, excellent bombing up and down the pitch from right back at Hearts where he scored the only goal of the game. It also remains to be seen if chief competition Cody Drameh is back yet after his hamstring injury.

3 . CB - Liam Cooper Another easy one, United's captain who has looked in decent fettle this summer, impressing both on and off in revealing his dressing room words after relegation. But who partners him at cenre-back?

4 . CB - Pascal Struijk A hard one to call. Charlie Cresswell signed a new four-year deal this week and is clearly a huge part of Leeds United's future. He has also been given the no 5 shirt which could be telling. But Struijk played more minutes than any other outfield player for Leeds in pre-season, only bettered by Illan Meslier, and gets the nod on that basis. Could by either though.