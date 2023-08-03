A long summer without competitive football comes to a close this weekend for Leeds United fans as the Championship returns.

Whites' fans will no doubt rather have been kicking off the season next weekend in the Premier League but last year's underwhelming displays mean that Leeds United face another season in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of reasons for supporters to be positive as Cardiff City arrive at Elland Road on Sunday with Daniel Farke newly appointed manager while Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow have been added to the squad.

Despite the departures of Rodrigo, Tyler Robers, Robin Koch and Max Wober, Leeds United still boast one of the most valuable squads in the Championship ahead of this year's promotion charge.