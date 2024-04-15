Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers forward Sammie Szmodics was seemingly unhappy to lose out on the Championship's Player of the Season award to Crysencio Summerville, posting a pointed response on social media.

Szmodics was on the three-man shortlist alongside Summerville and Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the award, having enjoyed an excellent campaign with relegation-threatened Blackburn. Saturday’s late winner against Leeds United was the Republic of Ireland international’s 24th league goal of the season, a brilliant total for a struggling side.

But in the end he and Dewsbury-Hall both missed out on the award, which went to Summerville as recognition for his outstanding season helping Leeds fight for automatic promotion. Szmodics was named in the Championship’s Team of the Season but was not best pleased to miss out on the main individual award.

On the evening of the ceremony, a Blackburn fan posted a list of Szmodics’ achievements on social media and shortly after missing out on Player of the Season, Szmodics reposted the list with a shrugging emoji - a clear dig at the decision.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season at Ewood Park and Blackburn would undoubtedly have been relegated without his contribution, including the crushing late winner at Elland Road on Saturday to pull them away from major trouble. But with 17 goals and eight assists for the promotion-chasing Whites, Summerville is deserving of recognition.

“I wasn't really thinking about going away,” Summerville told the YEP of his decision to stay at Leeds after claiming the award on Sunday. “We were very calm in the situation and at the end it was the best decision for me so I'm very happy. I never really think about [awards]. It's very nice to win it, the recognition, I'm really happy with my team-mates, the staff who help me enjoy the game. I hope we can get promoted with the team.”

A great night for Leeds also saw Archie Gray named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season, following an incredible breakthrough campaign in which the 18-year-old has been almost ever-present since making his senior debut on the opening weekend against Cardiff City. Gray was unable to join Summerville in the Team of the Season, but fellow Whites Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter were named in the line-up.