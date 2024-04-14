Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Summerville, who was also named in the division’s Team of the Season at the 2024 EFL Awards in London, beat his fellow shortlist nominees Sammie Szmodics and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Blackburn man Szmodics was the match winner at Elland Road on Saturday with his 24th league goal of the season, while Dewsbury-Hall has been influential throughout the campaign for title hopefuls Leicester City.

Leeds winger Summerville has scored 17 times in league action and contributed a further eight assists, playing on the left for Farke’s Whites in what is his first full campaign of regular senior football. The Dutchman was joined by team-mates Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter in the Team of the Season. Teenager Archie Gray walked away with both the Championship Young Player of the Season and Apprentice of the Season.

Summerville is delighted that his contentment to stay at Leeds has brought such a reward. “I wasn't really thinking about going away,” he told the YEP.. “We were very calm in the situation and at the end it was the best decision for me so I'm very happy. I never really think about [awards]. It's very nice to win it, the recognition, I'm really happy with my team-mates, the staff who help me enjoy the game. I hope we can get promoted with the team.”

The Dutchman was full of praise too for the men he beat to the award. “Sammie Szmodics, we played him on the weekend, he made his 30th goal. Very great, his season has been great, very good goals, he's just a killer. Dewsbury-Hall very good player as well in midfield for Leicester. I want to wish them all the best for the rest of the season and may the best win.” And he reserved a word of thanks for boss Daniel Farke for helping him to increase his end product for Leeds. Summerville said: “He's been a great coach for me on and off the pitch, speaks with me a lot, works with me a lot. I think I really improved this season. On the pitch my finishing, my clinical finish, my crosses. I'm very skillful but I think he improved me a lot with statistics like goals and assists. I'm happy this season.”