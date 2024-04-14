Leeds United star trio earn places in EFL Championship Team of the Season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crysencio Summerville, who has also been shortlisted for the division’s Player of the Season award, has had a stellar campaign for Daniel Farke’s Whites. His 17 goals and eight assists have been instrumental in helping Leeds to drag themselves back into the automatic promotion race. And though end product has been harder to come by in recent weeks, he routinely holds the most danger for Leeds on the attack.

The Dutchman is joined in the representative side by team-mates Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter. Ampadu was brought to the club to play in a defensive midfield role, but having been moved back to centre-back due to injuries he formed a rock solid partnership alongside Welsh international team-mate Joe Rodon. Farke also gave Ampadu the armband, with club captain Liam Cooper not in the side, and to date the 23-year-old has started each and every Championship game this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutter completes Leeds’ hat-trick in the team. After a difficult start to life in English football last season Rutter has become an important part of the furniture at Elland Road thanks to his creativity in a number 10 role that he eventually made his own. The 21-year-old has found the net six times but has added 17 assists for Farke’s men.