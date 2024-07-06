Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s Sam Greenwood has joined Preston North End on loan until the end of the season

Sam Greenwood has told Preston North End fans to expect to see the best of him under Ryan Lowe. The Leeds United forward has joined the Lancashire outfit on loan until the end of the upcoming Championship season and he'll be determined to prove a point after an up and down campaign last time around.

Greenwood had initially hoped to be part of Daniel Farke's plans at Elland Road last season but found game time hard to come by before joining Middlesbrough on loan for the campaign. The 22-year-old caught the eye in spells at the Riverside Stadium, with five goals coming over the course of his loan, but his form wasn't enough to push Boro into making him a permanent addition to Michael Carrick's side.

As such, the midfielder has now joined Preston and he'll hope to kick on at Deepdale and underline his talents under the tutelage of Lowe.

“I’m over the moon," Greenwood told the Preston website. "I can’t wait to get started and meet all the lads, and just to work hard to see where we can get.

“It went really quickly and when I knew that Ryan wanted me, I believe that he’s a manager that can get the best out of me. I know how good he is and he’s a young up-and-coming manager so it gives me confidence to play under him. I can’t wait to play at Deepdale in front of the fans and get them off their seats.”

Greenwood will now travel with the Preston team to Spain to continue their pre-season preparations and he'll be determined to make a good impression.

“I’m really pleased with the signing of Sam," Preston boss Lowe added. "He’s a great footballer with quality with his left and right foot, and his set pieces are excellent too. I actually spent a bit of time with Sam last summer when he was training abroad and I saw what he was capable of.