One pundit has questioned a key aspect of Archie Gray’s game following his move from Leeds United to Tottenham.

One key Archie Gray factor has been questioned by one pundit after the youngster’s £40million move from Leeds United to Tottenham. The 18-year-old played a key role in the Whites reaching the play-off final last season, leading to inevitable interest given his age and ability.

Gray wowed despite playing much of the season out of position, with Daniel Farke regularly taking advantage of the youngster’s versatility, playing him at right-back rather than his preferred midfield role. The youngster never looked out of place, keeping more senior options at the position out of the team.

Leeds will have come into this summer desperate to keep Gray, but required cost-cutting on the back of a failed promotion bid meant Tottenham’s £40million offer - including Joe Rodon going the other way - was too much to turn down down. The fee means the Whites can take significant steps towards balancing their books and coming in line with Profit and Sustainability rules, and they haven’t yet confronted possible transfer interest in the likes of Illan Meslier and Wilfried Gnonto, while they have already rejected a Brighton bid for Georginio Rutter.

As for Gray, he will be bidding to get into Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham team next year, with his pre-season impression likely to make the difference between him getting a first-team opportunity in his first season or going out on loan to continue his development.

The one concern pundit and former Tottenham player Alan Brazil has is that Gray’s best position is not yet clear, or at least in his opinion. “By the way, it’s an interesting one, right,” said Brazil on TalkSPORT. “I don’t know his dad. But I know his Grandad, Frankie Gray. I know Eddie, who is in the same part of Glasgow as I am from. I know them both very well. “I wish this kid, I really do, I wish him well. I can’t work out if he is a fullback or a midfield player, at the moment.” Fellow pundit Andy Townsend added: “It’s a huge move for him and a great chance. It really is and hopefully, he does great.”

The questions about Gray’s best position are valid ones based on last season’s form, but he has already had his say. He told The Guardian recently: “It’s good to learn different perspectives of the game. Playing right-back is allowing me to understand the game even more for when I go back into midfield. You see players like James Milner playing different positions every game. If I become anywhere near as good as him it would be unbelievable. I think my best position will be as a box-to-box midfielder but, as the game is changing, you have to be increasingly adaptable."

