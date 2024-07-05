Jamie Shackleton exit verdict given as ex-Leeds United man addresses latest Elland Road exit
Former Leeds United man Carlton Palmer believes Jamie Shackleton's move to Sheffield United makes sense for all parties. After turning down the chance to stay at Leeds, Shackleton has penned a three-year deal with the Blades, to become the club's first signing of the summer transfer window.
The 24-year-old had been with Leeds since breaking through the club's academy ranks and into the first-team picture back in 2018 under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa. He made 94 appearances for the Whites during his time at Elland Road, but just 15 of those came last season under Daniel Farke with the versatile midfielder failing to earn a regular spot in the German's plans.
As such, game time is believed to be the main reason why Shackleton chose to leave West Yorkshire and join up with the Blades, who will be looking to bounce back from their relegation from the Premier League and push for promotion at the first time of asking. It's a move that promises to give Shackleton the opportunities he has been looking for then and Palmer believes it's a deal that suits everyone involved.
“He’s just found first-team opportunities difficult to come by under Daniel Farke last season," Palmer told Football League World. "The prospect of regular game time at the Blades, who are starting out a major rebuild, it’s fantastic news.
“So, we’ll see. I don’t think Leeds United will regret it. As I said, he’s not been playing regular football. They’ve got cover in other areas in that position.
“So, I don’t think they’ll regret it. And to say Sheffield United are promotion rivals; I think they’ve got an awful lot of work to do between now and the start of the season to put themselves in the picture to get promoted next season.”
Shackleton became the latest player to leave Elland Road this summer, following in the footsteps of Luke Ayling, Lewis Bate and Ian Poveda, who have all been released. The club have also parted ways with Marc Roca, who has joined Real Betis, while fellow academy prospect Archie Gray has joined Tottenham for a fee thought to be around the £40m mark. Jack Harrison, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi have left Elland Road on loan for the season.
Speaking after securing his switch to Bramall Lane, Shackleton said: “I’m buzzing to be here and having missed the first couple of days of pre-season, I just want to get out there with the rest of the lads. The manager has told me a lot, what he expects from me, and how he sees a lot in me that he wants at Sheffield United, so hopefully it is going to be a good match.
“I’ve played plenty of games in the Championship and Leeds and on loan at Millwall, both sets of those fans demand a lot from you and I’m sure that will be no different here. The 100 per cent is a given where I’ve played and I’m that type of player, I put everything in and leave everything on the pitch. I’ve got a few links to the Blades too and they’ve got nothing but positive words to say about the club.”