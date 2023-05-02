Sam Allardyce’s Wilfried Gnonto verdict and Leeds United ‘cancelled’ transfer claim
All the latest news surrounding Leeds United as the Whites look to get to grips with their troubles.
Leeds United are in turmoil amid their battle for Premier League safety. The Whites are just goal difference above the drop zone, and with four games left, they have done away with director of football Victor Orta, and they could replace Javi Gracia with Sam Allardyce after just a matter of weeks.
Leeds face an uphill task to beat the drop, and they are going to have to do it with the club fractured, making the battle that much harder. As the drama unfolds, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.
Ilias blow
The departure of Orta will have a significant impact on Leeds’ recruitment this summer, with targets likely to change with the arrival of a new director of football.
According to Sport, one transfer may already be off the table following Orta’s departure. It’s claimed the free signing of Ilias Akhomach, who is out of contract at Barcelona this summer, will no longer go ahead due to Orta’s exit.
It’s claimed Arsenal may now be interested in striking a deal, with the winger essentially a risk-free gamble given the lack of transfer fee that would be involved in the deal.
Allardyce on Gnonto
Sam Allardyce has already issued his verdict on Whites’ youngster Wilfried Gnonto.
Speaking on his podcast just last week, Allardyce said: “There are a couple of players who in my opinion should be playing. Wilfried Gnonto, the young Italian kid. Fantastic. He’s so positive, so driven, so direct with the ball, he gets the play up the field and he doesn’t mind defending as well.”
Fans have been frustrated with Gnonto’s lack of play time of late, but it looks likely the Italy international will see action under Allardyce should the veteran be appointed.