Leeds face an uphill task to beat the drop, and they are going to have to do it with the club fractured, making the battle that much harder. As the drama unfolds, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Ilias blow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The departure of Orta will have a significant impact on Leeds’ recruitment this summer, with targets likely to change with the arrival of a new director of football.

According to Sport, one transfer may already be off the table following Orta’s departure. It’s claimed the free signing of Ilias Akhomach, who is out of contract at Barcelona this summer, will no longer go ahead due to Orta’s exit.

It’s claimed Arsenal may now be interested in striking a deal, with the winger essentially a risk-free gamble given the lack of transfer fee that would be involved in the deal.

Allardyce on Gnonto

Sam Allardyce has already issued his verdict on Whites’ youngster Wilfried Gnonto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his podcast just last week, Allardyce said: “There are a couple of players who in my opinion should be playing. Wilfried Gnonto, the young Italian kid. Fantastic. He’s so positive, so driven, so direct with the ball, he gets the play up the field and he doesn’t mind defending as well.”