‘Not the case’ - Pep Guardiola’s Sam Allardyce verdict amid Leeds United manager news

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has previously hailed potential Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce as a “genuis” for his ability to get teams out of relegation trouble.

Allardyce is being tipped to take over at Leeds for their final four games of the season after Javi Gracia oversaw just one draw from the last five games.

Gracia enjoyed a strong start with the Whites, picking up three wins from six games but heavy defeats to Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Liverpool have left Leeds outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Allardyce has been tasked with getting a number of clubs out of trouble, having steered the likes of Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton away from danger in previous years.

His last job came at West Brom, as he joined on an 18-month deal in December 2020 but left at the end of the season as the Baggies were relegated.

Prior to that, Allardyce had never been relegated leading Guardiola to hail the former Bolton manager as a genuis.

Speaking ahead of Man City’s 5-0 win over West Brom in January 2021, Guardiola said: “Sam Allardyce is a genius to take these teams when everyone believes it’s over and get results.

“If it happens once, twice or three times, OK you can say it’s lucky, but that is not the case because he’s done it I don’t know how many times.”