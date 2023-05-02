Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sam Allardyce CV analysis amid Leeds United news - Bolton, West Ham, Newcastle, Sunderland, Everton & more

Leeds United are turning to a Premier League veteran in one last throw of the dice as they look to stay in the Premier League

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 20:00 BST

Leeds United are poised to sack Javi Gracia and bring in Sam Allardyce for the remaining four games of the Premier League season as they look to avoid relegation back to the Championship. The Whites are currently above the bottom three on goal difference after their recent slump in form.

Allardyce, who has managed the likes of Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United and Sunderland in the past, is expected to take charge ahead of the club’s trip to table toppers Manchester City this weekend. Here is a look at his CV to date as he gears up to join Leeds.

1994 to 1996, 43.1% win, 102 games

1. Blackpool

1997 to 1999, 38.6% win, 145 games

2. Notts County

1999 to 2007, 41.2% win, 371 games

3. Bolton

2007 to 2008, 33.3% win, 24 games

4. Newcastle

