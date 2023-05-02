Sam Allardyce CV analysis amid Leeds United news - Bolton, West Ham, Newcastle, Sunderland, Everton & more
Leeds United are turning to a Premier League veteran in one last throw of the dice as they look to stay in the Premier League
Leeds United are poised to sack Javi Gracia and bring in Sam Allardyce for the remaining four games of the Premier League season as they look to avoid relegation back to the Championship. The Whites are currently above the bottom three on goal difference after their recent slump in form.
Allardyce, who has managed the likes of Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United and Sunderland in the past, is expected to take charge ahead of the club’s trip to table toppers Manchester City this weekend. Here is a look at his CV to date as he gears up to join Leeds.