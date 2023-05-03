Sam Allardyce net worth, past clubs, England record and Leeds United contract length

Leeds United confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce on Wednesday morning as the ex-Bolton Wanderers and Everton boss takes over until the end of the season.

The Whites face Man City in Allardyce’s first game in charge on Saturday afternoon with his first match in charge at Elland Road against Newcastle United.

Leeds finish the season with a trip to West Ham before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to West Yorkshire on the final day of the season on May 28.

With Allardyce’s appointment confirmed, here’s all you need to know about the new Leeds boss.

Early life

Allardyce was born in October 1954 and is one of the oldest managers in the Premier League at the age of 68. He was born in Dudley, England to Scottish parents.

He supported Wolverhampton Wanderers as a child and admitted previously it was his dream to play for and manage the club.

Playing career

Allardyce enjoyed a long playing career as a defender and made his debut with Bolton Wanderers in 1971. He went on to play for Sunderland, Millwall, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, West Brom and Limerick.

He had two spells with both Bolton and Preston, retiring with the latter in 1992. He won the League of Ireland title with Limerick as well as the old second division when at Bolton. He was also promoted from the fourth tier with Preston.

Managerial career

He started managing before finishing his playing career as he was player-manager at Irish side Limerick and caretaker manager at Preston.

He joined Blackpool on a permanent basis in 1994 before leaving for Notts County in 1997. He spent two years at the club before taking charge of Bolton. He won the League One title with the Nottingham outfit in 1998.

He spent eight years with the Lancashire club, where he guided them to promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in 2001.

Allardyce joined Newcastle in 2007 but left in 2008 before moving to Blackburn and then West Ham. He oversaw the Hammers’ return to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2012.

He later joined Sunderland, England, Crystal Palace and Everton with his last job in management before his arrival at Leeds coming with West Brom.

England record

In July 2016, Allardyce signed a two-year deal to become England manager. His only game in charge was a 1-0 win over Slovakia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

However, he left his role by mutual consent after just 67 days in charge over allegations he offered advice into how to “get around” rules on third-party ownership of players.

In a statement, Allardyce said: “Further to recent events, The FA and I have mutually agreed to part company. It was a great honour for me to be appointed back in July and I am deeply disappointed at this outcome.

“This afternoon, I met with Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn and offered a sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions.

“Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need The FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment.

“As part of today’s meeting, I was asked to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard. I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals.”

Net worth

Allardyce has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He has had a long career in football management and is reportedly due to earn £500,000 from his four-match stint in charge at Leeds.