Allardyce was announced as the club’s new manager on Wednesday morning, with former Oxford United boss Karl Robinson supplementing his coaching staff.

Former Whites striker Keane is also in the frame to assist the 68-year-old and has previously worked as assistant to former Leeds teammate Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough and with the Republic of Ireland's national team since the conclusion of his playing career.

The 42-year-old represented Leeds between 2001 and 2002, but was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £7 million as the club battled their crippling debts.

27 Sep 2001: Joy for Robbie Keane of Leeds as he scores a goal during the UEFA Cup Round One match between Leeds United and Maritimo played at Elland Road in Leeds, England. Leeds won the match 3 - 0. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport

Robinson, meanwhile, worked alongside Allardyce during the veteran manager’s spell with Blackburn Rovers.

Javi Gracia and his coaching staff, consisting of Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, all departed Elland Road today, 12 matches and 71 days on from the Spaniard’s appointment as interim head coach.

Allardyce is reportedly set to earn £3 million if he is able to keep Leeds in the Premier League.

