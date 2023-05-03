Javi Gracia has bid farewell to Leeds United after 71 days in charge at Elland Road, releasing the following statement in the wake of his departure.

The 53-year-old took over from Jesse Marsch in February, taking 11 points from Leeds’ 11 league matches under his care, but has been unable to steer the team clear of relegation trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani acknowledged publicly the need for change following his side’s 4-1 defeat by AFC Bournemouth last weekend and has parted company with Gracia, his backroom team and director of football Victor Orta.

Leeds United's Spanish head coach Javi Gracia checks out the conditions ahead of the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Steve Bardens / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images)

Veteran manager Sam Allardyce was announced on Wednesday morning as Gracia’s replacement for Leeds’ remaining fixtures this season.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and proud of the team, both players and coaching staff. That's how I would like to summarize my time at Leeds United,” Gracia’s statement begins. “I would have preferred a different moment, but the circumstances have changed. We arrived on a short three-month contract. And we did it because we believed in this team. We considered our chances and had confidence. And we know it is possible. We are not talking about miracles, but about the efficient result of a well done work and a process of improvement.

“The coaching staff and I took over the team in 19th position, with a run of ten games without a win. Today, after eleven games played and four games left in the league, the team is out of the relegation zone and with a good chance of achieving the objective. It has been a very intense period for many reasons. A busy schedule, injuries and a young but skilled team. However, we managed to position ourselves better than our rivals and this is shown by the results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Compared to our direct rivals and since we were hired, we are the team with the most points - eleven in total - compared to our main competitors. I am confident that the team will achieve its objective. It is a committed squad full of quality.

“A special mention must be given to the coaching staff (Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla). Also to the fantastic Michael Skubala, Willy Alonso, Marcos Abad, Jordan Davison, Matt Robertshaw, the medical staff, the kit men, the press team, and all the club staff. Your help has been brilliant. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And I don't want to say goodbye without thanking Victor Orta for trusting us. Honest, sincere and committed to the club. It was really a great pleasure to work with you. Both you and your team deserve the best.