Daniel Farke will have his fingers and toes crossed that his Leeds United stars return from international duty in one piece. With eight games to go until the end of the season, Leeds are in pole position in the promotion race and Farke will be preparing for one last promotion push.

He needs all hands to the pump then and injuries will be the last thing he wants in the build-up to a make or break run-in. Ahead of the Championship restart, we take a look at some of the biggest stories out there.

Koch's verdict

Robin Koch believes his decision to leave Leeds United during the summer has been justified after receiving his first Germany call-up in almost three years. Koch has been on loan with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt this season and he will make that move permanent in the summer when his deal at Elland Road comes to an end.

His performances in Frankfurt have caught the eye of Julian Nagelsmann and after returning to the international fold, he will be vying to pick up his ninth cap when Germany take on France in Lyon this weekend. As such, Koch is convinced he made the right call when he decided to return to the Bundesliga following Leeds' relegation from the Premier League.

"Yes, you can say that," he told Sport Bild. "The topic of the national team played a part in my decision [to leave Leeds] and it’s very nice that it turned out that way.”

Bumper crowd expected

Leeds United have confirmed that over 6,000 supporters have already bought a ticket for next month's FA Youth Cup semi-final at Elland Road. Leeds' U18s will be hosting Millwall on Thursday 4th April at 7pm with a spot in the final of the prestigious competition the prize for the winner.

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions and the club is urging as many people as possible to show their support to the youngsters as tickets continue to be snatched up. The winner of the tie will progress to face either Manchester City or Bristol City in the final over two legs.