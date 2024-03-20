Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's final day clash with Southampton at Elland Road will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm. The Whites are due to host Russell Martin's Saints on Saturday, May 4, and before today a kick-off time had been down at an unconfirmed time of 3pm.

United and Southampton will now meet at lunchtime, it has been confirmed, to mark the end of the regular season, with the other 11 Championship fixtures kicking off simultaneously. Of course, a lot can happen in the weeks leading up to that contest with Southampton, but right now the fixture looks set to have plenty riding on it for both teams.

In fact, when it comes to both side's hopes of automatic promotion, it could very well be make or break, with the loser potentially being resigned to the play-offs. Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship, nine points behind Leeds, who hold top spot after Sunday's win over Millwall.

But with two games in hand, Southampton will fancy their chances of being able to compete for automatic promotion over the coming weeks alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Leeds will hope to avoid the play-offs, of course, but they have also learned when they could be in action should they finish below second in the table. The team that claims third place in the Championship will be action on Sunday, May 12, at 12.30pm against the side in sixth, which is currently Norwich City.

A fourth placed finish would lead to a play-off semi-final first leg being played the following day on at 8pm. West Bromwich Albion look likely to be the opponents in that game, given their current league standing.

