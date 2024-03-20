Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Rodon feels as though he is at the peak of his powers as his Leeds United loan moves towards a conclusion. The centre-back joined Leeds from Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of game time after struggling to find continuity in north London over an extended period of time.

He's had no problems finding minutes at Elland Road, though, after being thrust into Daniel Farke's starting XI shortly after arriving at the club. Starting all but three games since his arrival, including in the FA Cup, Rodon has been a stalwart at the back for the Whites, turning in impressive performance after impressive performance.

His influence has been absolutely key in the Whites' recent run of 12 wins from their last 13 games, too, with Leeds conceding just three goals in that period, a remarkable feat which ensures Farke's side are able to boast the most successful defensive line in the Championship.

What the future holds for Rodon remains to be seen, but Leeds certainly feels like a good fit for him and the defender has been loving life at Elland Road.

"Over the last couple of years, it's been sticky," he told the Mirror. "I've not had the game time I wanted. I feel confident, probably the best I've felt in a long time," Rodon says. "I've loved every minute of [my loan]. The Leeds fans have been absolutely incredible to me. The atmosphere week in and week out was incredible. Even the away games, I've never seen anything like it.

“It’s gone so quick but playing every week is only going to give me more confidence as a player. I feel like I'm in a really good place physically and mentally. I'm just excited for this week now and can't wait to give everything.”

Rodon is currently away on international duty with Wales, alongside his Whites teammates Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James, and on Thursday night he'll hope to play an important role as Wales take on Finland in a Euro 2024 qualification play-off semi-final. Of course, the quartet won't be the only Leeds players involved in the game, with Glen Kamara set to represent Finland at the Cardiff City Stadium and that's the reason why Rodon gave his Leeds teammate the cold shoulder after Sunday's win over Millwall.

“That’s how I am,” he added in the interview after meeting up with Rob Page's Wales squad.