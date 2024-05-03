Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler doesn't fear for his old club even if the Championship season has been 'a month too long'.

The Whites topped the division going into the March international break as their run of 12 wins in 13 games saw them become favourites to win automatic promotion from the Championship this season. However, the Whites have won just two of their seven games since with defeats coming against Coventry City, Blackburn Rovers and QPR.

Consequently, Daniel Farke's side currently find themselves staring down the barrel of the play-offs as they approach their final fixture of the regular season. Their hopes of automatic promotion aren't completely dead in the water, but the odds are stacked against them, it's fair to say.

Leeds will be eager to do their part by returning to winning ways and seeing off the challenge of play-offs bound Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday, but United also need Ipswich Town to unravel against the all but relegated Huddersfield Town at Portman Road. Ipswich are the clear favourites to win that one and they're expected to breeze by Andre Breitenreiter's side and end Leeds' slim hopes of finishing in the top two.

That would thrust Leeds into a two-legged play-off semi-final against one of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Hull City, for the right to compete at Wembley Stadium on May 26. Fowler has been keeping a keen eye on his old side this season and he's been surprised by the drop off he has seen from them in recent weeks.

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails. "It's not impossible, but it's going to be extremely tough," Fowler told Crypto Casino LTD. "Ipswich have obviously got Huddersfield on the final day and they just need a point who are basically already relegated.

"You'd expect them to get a point, which leaves Leeds in the conundrum of having to go up through the play-offs. They probably hit form at just the wrong time, if the season had finished a month ago they would have been fine and up automatically.

"All of a sudden, players have started to fail to hit the standards we saw earlier in the season. I don't fear for Leeds because I think the fans will back them to the hilt and any team that goes to Elland Road will have to cope with those fans.

"It won't be through a lack of trying, but it feels as though the season has just been a month too long."