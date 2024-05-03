Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland international striker Ross Stewart joined Southampton from Sunderland last September for £10m but arrived at the club on the comeback trail from Achilles surgery. The forward finally returned to action in November but then suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town which has led to him being sidelined since.

The 27-year-old has played just 17 minutes of football for Southampton in two outings from the bench but the striker will now finally re-appear in Saturday’s regular season finale at Leeds which could represent a dress rehearsal of the play-off final.

Confirming the £10m man’s return, Saints boss Martin told the Daily Echo: "Big Ross will be on the bench, which is fantastic for us. I want him to get on the pitch and I want him to be ready for the playoffs. I think it could be a big boost for us. He's trained brilliantly, he's in a great place, he was chomping at the bit.

BOOST: The return of Scotland international striker Ross Stewart, above, for Southampton. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

"He was furious at me for not being on the bench on Saturday, so we were in here that morning and put him through a big session with the guys that hadn't played. He worked so hard and he just wanted to be on the bench and now he has that opportunity. He'll get on the pitch at some point, all being well, and I'm really looking forward to it."

Southampton are heading for Saturday’s clash at Leeds having suffered three-straight defeats, results which have left Martin’s side destined for the play-offs and a fourth-placed finish. The Saints would face Leeds in the play-off final if Daniel Farke’s side miss out on automatic promotion but then win their play-off semi-final in addition to the Saints.

Providing further team news, Martin revealed that striker Sekou Mara would be missing this weekend having suffered an adductor injury in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke City.