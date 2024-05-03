Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The experienced Wales international has been a key part of Leeds' push for promotion to the Premier League this term and was last month named in the Championship's Team of the Season at the EFL Awards. Despite individual honours aplenty for Leeds at the ceremony in London, the club look set to miss out on the two automatic promotion places following defeat in West London last weekend.

"Obviously after the defeat, very deflated as you'd expect," Ampadu told Leeds United's official channel. "Not just by the result but by the standards of our performance, we didn't put our stamp or our authority onto the game at all and the result was deserved. After that night, after the weekend it was time to regroup, it's a big week coming up so the last couple days have actually been good, full of hard work and just preparing for the game coming up on Saturday."

On Saturday afternoon, Leeds have a chance to put things right against fellow promotion hopefuls Southampton, both of whom will be eyeing a spot at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final if results elsewhere mean Leeds are consigned to the play-offs as a secondary route to promotion.

"The boss, the staff, the players, even the physios, everyone's on board. Everyone knows the task ahead, obviously it might be a difficult one but everyone knows the task ahead and what we want to achieve.