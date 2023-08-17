Leeds United could be set to miss out on a transfer target due to a contract plan.

The Whites are in need of further improvements in the back end of the summer transfer window after allowing a number of players to depart on loan. Daniel Farke has seen many of the Premier League-level players depart, while more could follow. There have been some incomings, such as Sam Byram, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon, but more reinforcements are needed if Leeds are going to live up to being one of the promotion favourites.

In that vein, Leeds have been linked with Millwall star Jake Cooper, who impressed during campaign that saw them just miss out on the playoffs last term.

Cooper is out of contract in 2024, and Millwall face the prospect of losing him if they cannot agree a new contract this summer. That’s likely where Leeds and - according to reports - a number of other Championship clubs see an opportunity. Football Insider have claimed West Brom are another of the interested clubs who are hoping to strike a bargain.

But according to Millwall boss Gary Rowett, hope is not yet lost for Millwall, who hope to convince Cooper to stay with a new deal.

He told South London Press: “We want Coops to sign a new deal. It has been well-documented that he has got a year left and there has been quite a lot of speculation out there. But as far as we’re concerned, our focus is on him signing a new deal. At this moment in time we are still in those discussions, and we’re hoping it is something we can conclude.”