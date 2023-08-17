The American midfielder trained at Thorp Arch on Wednesday and again on Thursday morning as he continues to work his way back towards full fitness. A hamstring injury that required surgery and a subsequent set-back have kept Adams out of action since March 11 and Daniel Farke's latest update suggested a return in September following the international break.

Adams is among those to have gone into the summer transfer window with a relegation clause in his contract, permitting him to leave on a permanent deal if a bid of around £20m was made.

Chelsea were the first to activate the clause and that move appeared set to complete until a change of heart at Stamford Bridge as they prioritised other midfield additions. News of Bournemouth's intention to try and take the US Men's National Team captain from Elland Road came earlier this week but there has been no sign of any progression for a deal.

The YEP understands Adams' clause has now expired, along with the one in Luis Sinisterra's contract, and Leeds' stance is clear - both remain their players.

Bournemouth's belief that his clause was triggered earlier this week has been reported by The Athletic. The Cherries' hopes to sign the player would appear to hinge firstly on the desire of Adams himself, before any dispute could be taken further, but The Athletic say no agreement on personal terms has been reached and he has been present with the Leeds camp as the week has progressed.

Adams moved to Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer in a £20m move and proved to be a Premier League operator in the middle of the park, despite the Whites’ struggles under Jesse Marsch and his subsequent replacements. His retention would give Farke’s midfield real depth, along with Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray, Darko Gyabi, Jamie Shackleton and a target the club are currently pursuing in the transfer market.

Farke hopes to have clarity on Sinisterra’s situation in the next few days, meanwhile. The Colombian international has been training away from the team due to the issues around his release clause and will need to be reintergrated to the squad.