Rising Leeds United star targets first-team action as Whites' survival dents hopes of Premier League rival

Rising Leeds United star targets first-team action

It is understood that Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh is aiming for a first team breakthrough in the 2022/2023 season.

In pursuit of minutes on the pitch, the 20-year-old departed Elland Road on loan in January after being frustrated by the opportunities given to him in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His move has paid off - Drameh started every game at Cardiff City during his time in Wales and was awarded the club's Player of the Season award on the strength of half a season's worth of appearances.

Now, though, the full-back is understood to have opened up a conversation with United boss Jesse Marsch regarding his hopes to progress to the Whites first team next season.

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Kalvin Phillips returns to England squad

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been named in Gareth Southgate's 27-man England squad for the next round of international fixtures.

Days after Phillips helped to secure the Premier League survival of his boyhood club at the Brentford Community Stadium, Phillips discovered he will participate in Nations League games against Hungary, Germany and Italy next month after a hamstring injury caused the Whites midfielder to miss out on a call-up in March.

Since making his international debut in September 2020, Phillips has accrued 19 caps for the Three Lions.

Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Justin Tallis.

Whites' survival dents hopes of Premier League rival

Newcastle United fear that Leeds United's Premier League survival will make their pursuit of Whites winger Jack Harrison more challenging, according to the Times.

The 25-year-old, who initially arrived in West Yorkshire on loan from Manchester City in 2018, ends this season as United's second top-scorer with 10 goals and two assists.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: George Wood.