Leeds United ace back in England squad for Nations League matches in June

England regular Phillips suffered a hamstring injury in December's Premier League clash against Brentford at Elland Road and only returned to action four months later in the home game against Southampton.

The midfielder missed March's England internationals against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast but the Whites ace is back in Gareth Southgate's squad for the June clashes against Hungary, Germany and Italy.

Philips is one of six midfielders named in the squad along with West Ham United's Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and also Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount - the latter a more attacking option.

There is no place in the squad for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the midfield whilst Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings and Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe also miss out.

Leicester City defender James Justin and West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen bag their first call ups whilst AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori is back in the squad.