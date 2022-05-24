Leeds United ace back in England squad for Nations League matches in June

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is back in the England squad for June's four Nations League clashes just five months before the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

By Lee Sobot
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:31 pm

England regular Phillips suffered a hamstring injury in December's Premier League clash against Brentford at Elland Road and only returned to action four months later in the home game against Southampton.

The midfielder missed March's England internationals against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast but the Whites ace is back in Gareth Southgate's squad for the June clashes against Hungary, Germany and Italy.

Philips is one of six midfielders named in the squad along with West Ham United's Declan Rice, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and also Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount - the latter a more attacking option.

There is no place in the squad for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the midfield whilst Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings and Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe also miss out.

Leicester City defender James Justin and West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen bag their first call ups whilst AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori is back in the squad.

BACK IN THE SQUAD: Leeds United's England international star Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.
