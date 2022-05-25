There’s less than a month until the summer transfer window opens and Premier League clubs can officially start bringing in new players and moving others on.

Leeds United are expected to have a busy summer but their first priority might be keeping a hold of their current stars before looking to recruit new ones.

Barcelona are monitoring one of their fan favourites and the player, valued at £30m, reportedly wants to play for the Spanish side while Newcastle United are also thought to be eyeing up another Elland Road favourite.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are set to spend big over the next few months but appear to have cooled their interest in a Watford striker, opening the door for Everton and Crystal Palace to make a move.

Speaking of the Toffees, they could now be facing competition in their attempts to sign a Burnley defender who is about to become a free agent.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are reportedly set to “reignite” their interest in a £30m valued Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder while West Ham are lining up a move for a Nottingham Forest defender if the Championship side fail to gain promotion in Sunday’s play-off final.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have identified a number of summer targets to solve their defensive problems while Arsenal are monitoring several strikers.

Finally, A Manchester United loanee will be returning to Old Trafford and not making a permanent switch to the club he spent the second half of last season at.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

