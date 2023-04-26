There were plenty of yellow cards handed out during Leeds United’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Friday night

The 2022-23 Premier League relegation battle looks like it is going down to the wire for a second-straight season as Leeds United aim to avoid a return to the Championship.

The Whites drew 1-1 with Leicester City on Tuesday night and face a crunch meeting with Bournemouth on the south coast this weekend as they sit two points outside the bottom.

Tuesday’s clash was feisty at times with six yellow cards handed out at Elland Road. There have been plenty of cards handed out by Premier League officials this term, with over 1,000 bookings dished out across the competition.

Leeds have saw two men dismissed early this term, with Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams both earning red cards after second bookings.

We looked at how many cards each side has receieved, with one club sitting bottom of the fair play table with 74 yellow cards while one side has seen a mammoth six reds. See who the ‘dirtiest’ teams in the division below.

1 . Man City Yellow cards: 37. Red cards: 1. Photo Sales

2 . Brighton Yellow cards: 39. Red cards: 0. Photo Sales

3 . West Ham Yellow cards: 39. Red cards: 0. Photo Sales

4 . Brentford Yellow cards: 44. Red cards: 1. Photo Sales

