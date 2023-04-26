Michael Owen has highlighted cause for hope for Leeds United fans despite Tuesday night’s disappointing draw with Leicester City.

The Whites should have taken all three points after Luis Sinisterra’s first-half goal, but they went on to concede a Jamie Vardy equaliser, missing the chance to come out on top in the relegation six-pointer. Javi Gracia’s men continue to sit nervously above the drop, and they now turn attention to a crucial clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth have hauled themselves to the edge of safety over recent weeks, but they still have some work to do. Meanwhile, a difficult run of games awaits Leeds on the other side.

Gracia’s men face Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham and West Ham in their last four games, and it could get particularly difficult for them in those final outings.

But pundit Owen believes there is still plenty of hope to be found for Leeds as they approach their last five games, even with a difficult schedule to navigate.

“There’s that many big games. Tonight was huge, and Bournemouth-Leeds. Bournemouth, are they out of it? Probably not, they need one more, so if Leeds go away and win there then all of a sudden Bournemouth are right back in it,” Owen told BT Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tottenham are beatable, and obviously here it would be an unbelievable atmosphere if they need to win their last game. Newcastle, that’s a tough one, Man City. They have got winnable games, Leeds. The top one (vs Bournemouth) and the bottom two (against West Ham and Tottenham) are probably the ones they can get points. Listen, it’s going to be very difficult, I think Leeds are in a bit of trouble.”