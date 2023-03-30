For 18-year-old Seb, it's always been Arsenal and Leeds United .

However, the teenager has never had the chance to see either of his sides play and, having been diagnosed with terminal cancer, pilgrimages to the Emirates Stadium and Elland Road are high up on his bucket list.

Seb is 18 but lives with the rare and complex Mulvihill-Smith syndrome, of which there are only 11 documented cases worldwide.

It means that the teenager is a lot smaller than many others his age and people with the syndrome can develop tumours as they grow up. As such, Mulvihill-Smith syndrome has been categorized as a premature ageing disease. Seb also has Type 1 diabetes and special needs.

Last May doctors found a polyp on Seb's stomach which was removed but came back cancerous. It led to the difficult decision to remove Seb's stomach but, on the day of the operation, it was found the cancer had become so widespread it couldn't go ahead.

Chemotherapy was discussed but deemed impossible given Seb's underlying health conditions which left the Marlow family with the impossible task of drawing up a bucket list for the teenager to complete while he can.

Along with riding on a steam train, a visit to Legoland, the theatre and the zoo are trips to watch his beloved Arsenal and Leeds United.

Seb's auntie Collette Bennett is helping the family tick off as many of those as she can by setting up a fundraiser which has amassed nearly £13,000 already.

Collette said: "Seb's doing really well, but that's him all over. He never complains about pain. He's had so many operations with one thing and another. We think he just doesn't know the concept of pain.

"His cancer has spread everywhere, to his stomach and his oesophagus, and the hospital said he should be in pain but he's still going to school and living a normal routine. He's a remarkable little boy.

Seb’s auntie praised the teenager’s relentless bravery.

"It's been really, really hard. My sister has had days when she said she just can't do it, it's too much. She's thinking he's going to die. Other days have been good, people have been so generous with the GoFundMe page."

Despite his strength, Seb's terminal diagnosis will run its course and doctors advised the family to make the most of the next six months.

Seb is a football lover but where many dream of racking up goals for their club, he loves picturing himself with a whistle in the middle.

Colette said: "He's got a referee kit with a yellow card, red card and a whistle and when the football is on he loves shouting 'VAR!', blowing his whistle and wave his card. That's just how he is."

Seb comes from a football loving family and went to his first ever match at Wycombe Wanderers this year

Seb's mum and uncle are both Gooners, hence his affinity with the London club, but his 29-year-old brother Ashley is an avid Leeds supporter which has led to the teen’s split loyalties.

Collette added: "I'm a Chelsea supporter but he wasn't interested in that! He says Arsenal are his favourite but if they lost, although it's not happening much this season, he might think Leeds. It's always been the two."

So far, more than 475 donations have contributed to the near £13,000 raised by the fundraiser for the family which will go to making Seb's wishes come true - a visit to watch Arsenal take on Leeds this weekend is set to be followed with a trip to Elland Road.

To add to the excitement, a beaming Seb was treated to a personalised video message from man-of-the-moment Bukayo Saka this week.

Collette said: "His teacher showed him at school because my sister sent it over. He went, 'that's my name! That's for me!'. He was so excited, blown away."

