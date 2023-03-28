Leeds United’s £280.5m squad market value and how it compares to Man Utd, Chelsea, Everton and other Premier League rivals - gallery
A look at Leeds United’s current squad value and those of their Premier League rivals.
Leeds United find themselves battling the drop again this season, with only the final run-in remaining in the Premier League season.
It was hoped the Whites would kick on this season after significant investment during the summer, but there were factors at play, including the departures of two of the club’s best players in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. On that topic, we have decided to take a look at Leeds’ current squad market to see how it compares to those of their Premier League rivals, with the help of Transfermarkt.
Take a look below as we count down from the highest squad values to the lowest.