Released Leeds United midfielder records new club first in stunning fashion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A released Leeds midfielder has recorded a new club first in stunning fashion.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Leeds United youngster Charlie Allen has recorded a new club first in mesmerising fashion.

Northern Ireland youth international attacking midfielder Allen left Leeds in June after his contract expired and the 20-year-old eventually re-joined Linfield two months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allen had quickly racked up ten appearances for Linfield since re-joining the club but only six of those outings had been starts and the ex-Whites man was again named on the bench for Friday night’s league clash at Loughgall.

Boss David Healy brought Allen on with his side leading 2-1 with 12 minutes left and Allen scored a stunning first league goal for the club since returning via a mesmerising solo that began on the left touchline.

In the second minute of second half stoppage time, Allen made his way to the left wing to receive the ball and then evaded several men as he twisted and turned his way to the byline. The winger then cut back into the box before arrowing a brilliant finish into the far right corner to seal a 3-1 victory for his side.