Released Leeds United midfielder records new club first in stunning fashion
Ex-Leeds United youngster Charlie Allen has recorded a new club first in mesmerising fashion.
Northern Ireland youth international attacking midfielder Allen left Leeds in June after his contract expired and the 20-year-old eventually re-joined Linfield two months later.
Allen had quickly racked up ten appearances for Linfield since re-joining the club but only six of those outings had been starts and the ex-Whites man was again named on the bench for Friday night’s league clash at Loughgall.
Boss David Healy brought Allen on with his side leading 2-1 with 12 minutes left and Allen scored a stunning first league goal for the club since returning via a mesmerising solo that began on the left touchline.
In the second minute of second half stoppage time, Allen made his way to the left wing to receive the ball and then evaded several men as he twisted and turned his way to the byline. The winger then cut back into the box before arrowing a brilliant finish into the far right corner to seal a 3-1 victory for his side.
