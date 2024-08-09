Former Leeds United youngster makes club return and signs two-year deal

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Aug 2024, 16:39 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 16:45 GMT
A former Leeds United youngster has made a club return and signed a two-year deal.

Recently departed ex-Leeds United youngster Charlie Allen has sealed a club return on a two-year deal.

Attacking midfielder Allen joined Leeds from Northern Irish side Linfield back in July 2020 having progressed through the club’s Academy. The youngster went on to become a regular for United’s under-18s and then under-23s but 20-year-old Allen ended his time at Leeds this summer upon his contract expiring.

The Northern Ireland under-21s international became a free agent but Allen has now gone full circle to rejoin Linfield under boss David Healy on a two-year deal. Healy had been offered trials in England by at least one club but preferred a move back to Linfield.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
