Former Leeds United youngster makes club return and signs two-year deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Leeds United youngster has made a club return and signed a two-year deal.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently departed ex-Leeds United youngster Charlie Allen has sealed a club return on a two-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking midfielder Allen joined Leeds from Northern Irish side Linfield back in July 2020 having progressed through the club’s Academy. The youngster went on to become a regular for United’s under-18s and then under-23s but 20-year-old Allen ended his time at Leeds this summer upon his contract expiring.

The Northern Ireland under-21s international became a free agent but Allen has now gone full circle to rejoin Linfield under boss David Healy on a two-year deal. Healy had been offered trials in England by at least one club but preferred a move back to Linfield.