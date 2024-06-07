Leeds United have less than one week until the summer transfer window opens and their plans became much clearer on Friday. The club’s long-awaited retained list was published, confirming a number of exits including Luke Ayling, Charlie Allen and Lewis Bate while talks are ongoing with club captain Liam Cooper.

Some familiar faces look set to be back at Thorp Arch in the coming months as well, albeit maybe only for a short period, as last summer’s loan exits return from their respective clubs. Temporary arrivals such as Joe Rodon and Jaidon Anthony have also left.

It means that the squad reporting for pre-season this summer will look significantly different from the one that left Wembley defeated on May 26. Below, the YEP has taken a look at the current 2024/25 squad as things stands - although there is plenty of change expected.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Still has two years remaining on his contract but has been named in reports as a potential transfer target for some Premier League teams.

2 . GK: Karl Darlow Expected to remain a capable back-up with two years left on his deal.

3 . GK: Kristoffer Klaesson Will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

4 . DEF: Sam Byram 30-Year-old activated a one-year extension in his contract after making a certain number of appearances. Will ensure some much-needed experience remains.

5 . DEF: Cody Drameh Spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and is expected to leave permanently. Leeds have offered him a new contract in order to receive compensation when he does find a new club, as is expected, but remains a Whites player for now.