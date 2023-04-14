News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
12 minutes ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
54 minutes ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
1 hour ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
1 hour ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
3 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani’s net worth compared to owners of Man Utd, Everton and Arsenal - gallery

A look at who has the richest owners in the Premier League and where Leeds United rank on the list

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

Andrea Radrizzani is currently the majority owner of Leeds United. The Italian, who is 48-years-old, is also the chairman of multinational sports and entertainment media group ElevenSports.

He bought the Whites back in 2017 and they have since risen up to the Premier League during his time at the club. The Yorkshire club were promoted in 2020 under popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa and have stayed up ever since as they look to secure their top flight status again this term under current manager Javi Gracia.

Here is a look at how Leeds’ Radrizzani’s net worth compares to the rest of the owners in the league...

Net worth: £24.5 million

1. Brenford - Matthew Benham

Net worth: £24.5 million

Photo Sales
Net worth: £506 million

2. Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis

Net worth: £506 million

Photo Sales
Net worth: £1.06 billion

3. Brighton - Tony Bloom

Net worth: £1.06 billion

Photo Sales
Net worth: £1.06 billion

4. Southampton - Dragan Solak & Katharina Liebherr

Net worth: £1.06 billion

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6