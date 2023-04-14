Andrea Radrizzani is currently the majority owner of Leeds United . The Italian, who is 48-years-old, is also the chairman of multinational sports and entertainment media group ElevenSports.

He bought the Whites back in 2017 and they have since risen up to the Premier League during his time at the club. The Yorkshire club were promoted in 2020 under popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa and have stayed up ever since as they look to secure their top flight status again this term under current manager Javi Gracia.