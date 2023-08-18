Daniel Farke says Leeds United must accept refereeing mistakes in the Championship after a controversial goal in their 1-1 draw with West Brom.

The Whites had to come from behind to secure a second draw in three Championship outings, captain Luke Ayling cancelling out a controversial Jayson Molumby opener. Leeds had the better of the first half, controlling large periods and fashioning chances. A deflected Jamie Shackleton effort struck the post and Daniel James brought a reaction save from Alex Palmer in the Baggies’ goal.

But West Brom started better in the second half and went ahead when a corner reached Molumby and his strike came off Brandon Thomas-Asante’s hand to beat Illan Meslier.

"Normally I never comment on decisions of the referee because we can't change it," said Farke.

"Today even the guys from Sky have told me it was a clear handball for the goal and it was offside. I can't change it right now. During the game it was too difficult for me to see. I had the feeling it was handball, it seems like it was a crucial mistake, sad for him and even more sad for us. We have to accept it, no VAR in this league and we have to accept the goal against us."

Leeds roared back though, James missing a sitter from four yards and forcing a fine stop by Palmer, before curling in a beautiful cross for Ayling to head in the equaliser. The Whites looked likeliest to find a winner in regulation time, without producing the necessary moment of magic, and although control eluded them in seven minutes of stoppage time, they could have won it. Georginio Rutter set his sights with a late strike from distance that whistled wide.

Farke was over the moon with the spirit his side showed.

"If I have to criticise we have to be a bit more clinical,” he said.

"It was a game we definitely should have won. But I liked our performance against a really good, experienced side. They will be big contenders for promotion. Their youngest player was older than my average age of my entire squad, that says a lot about our circumstances. I loved the attitude, we never know when we're beaten. I want to praise the attitude and performance. The mentality and spirit were top class, under the circumstances.”

When Rutter lined up for a shot in almost the final act of the game Farke, who enjoyed the raucous atmosphere Elland Road created as a backdrop, was preparing himself for a pitch invasion.

"I think I would be on the pitch and probably take a fine, but I would be happy to, to have celebrated today,” he said.