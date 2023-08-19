'Wrongly' - Mike Dean's Leeds United observation and why West Brom handball opener stood

Leeds are still seeking their first win of the new Championship season following Friday’s 1-1 stalemate against the Baggies who went ahead in the 52nd minute when a Jayson Molumby strike from a corner deflected off Thomas-Asante en route to finding the back of the net.

Replays showed that the ball had actually come off the West Brom forward’s arm and that he could be viewed as offside depending on Luke Ayling’s position as he attempted to defend the Whites corner from the goalline.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, former Premier League official Dean admitted the goal was wrongly allowed to stand but said there were various factors that led to that decision, notably the absence of VAR but also the possible lack of protests from United’s players.

CONTROVERSY: As Brandon Thomas-Asante, centre, draws West Brom level in Friday night's 1-1 draw against Championship hosts Leeds United at Elland Road. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

"There's no VAR for a start,” said Dean, asked why the goal stood. "The referee is in the position he should be in, he's not going to see the deflection. The assistant referee is where he should be.

"The shot has come in, you just see a deflection. What's it come off? Nobody knows so he can't guess and there wasn't hardly any Leeds players complaining that it had gone in off his arm so I am guessing the referee is thinking there's nothing wrong.