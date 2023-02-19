Leeds United star Rasmus Kristensen is standing by interim boss Michael Skubala following Saturday’s costly defeat to Everton.

The Whites sunk into the bottom three and down to 19th after defeat against relegation rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday. A celever Seamus Coleman strike made the difference in a close clash between the two struggling sides, though Leeds didn’t manage a single shot on target, leaving Merseyside frustrated with their attacking attempts, in particular.

Results elsewhere also went against Leeds, with Bournemouth and Southampton winning, and the Whites are now in 19th, just a point above bottom club Southampton ahead of next week’s home clash with the Saints. With the managerial search failing, interim boss Skubala is set to be in charge for that one as he continues to oversaw first-team matters.

And defender Kristensen is standing by the under-23s boss despite defeat to Everton. “I think Skubs is doing hell of a job,” he told LUFCTV. “He has been able to keep the team together and put together good game plans. I think he is doing a really good job.”

Speaking about the result, Kristensen added: “Obviously, we are massively disappointed. We talked about it after the game, we were in it with a lot of crosses, duals and second balls. What happened on the goal happened, but we are obviously disappointed.” Asked if the team are disappointed with concession of the goal, which saw Illan Meslier caught out by Coleman, the defender replied: “It’s just we are disappointed with the result. We came here to win three points and we leave with zero. That’s the reality.”

