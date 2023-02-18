Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v Everton as six men score 4s, not even a 6
Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s Premier League basement battle at relegation rivals Everton – but how did we rate the performances?
Toffees captain Seamus Coleman bagged the only goal of the game in the 64th minute when firing home from a tight angle near the right touchline after Whites keeper Illan Meslier had come off his line which left a big gap for Coleman to exploit.
Leeds were unable to respond and fell to a 12th defeat of the season that left the Whites in the relegation zone and second-bottom after Bournemouth’s 1-0 at Wolves on a day when rock-bottom Southampton also recorded a 1-0 triumph at Chelsea.
Leeds failed to register a single shot on target and had just four attempts on goal during the whole game. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a worrying defeat at Goodison Park.