Raphinha transfer twist as former Leeds United star's future at Barcelona made clear

Leeds United cashed in on Raphinha last summer but his dream move to Barcelona is not going as planned.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United often have the eager eyes of clubs peering through the window, taking a look at the star players on display and looking to snap them up when the transfer windows open.

Elland Road has been home to a lot of household names over the years and even after their relegation to the Championship, rival clubs are knocking on the door. Crysencio Summerville is currently the main man in the spotlight and has attracted a lot of interest ahead of the January window, but this isn't an unfamiliar situation for Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last summer, the Whites eventually cashed in on star player Raphinha, following intense interest from all around the world. After notching 11 goals in Leeds' 2021/22 season, Barcelona came swooping in and the two clubs agreed on a handsome £55 million summer deal.

It was a dream move for the Brazilian but recent talks have suggested Raphinha's time with Barca could be coming to an end. Now, according to Spanish newspaper Sport (via AS), the LaLiga giants will 'welcome a way out' for the 27-year-old, providing clubs can table an 'adequate' offer for his services.

Raphinha's current contract runs until 2027 but the report claims that he is 'not managing to convince' the club. In his debut season, the winger contributed 10 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, and while these are respectable figures, they are still 'far below what was expected of him' at a club like Barcelona.

The former Leeds star has two goals and six assists in 16 games this season and he is set on staying with Barca as he 'wants to succeed' with the club. However, it seems the Blaugrana have already made their mind up when it comes to the future of Raphinha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad