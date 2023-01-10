Barcelona are reportedly open to offers for former Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Brazil international only made the move to Camp Nou over the summer but has struggled to make an impact with the La Liga giants.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, journalist Jose Alvarez has claimed they will listen to approaches for him in this January transfer window. He isn’t the only player who could leave Xavi’s side this winter, with Ansu Fati and former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres also said to be available.

Leeds swooped to sign Raphinha from Rennes back in 2020 under former boss Marcelo Bielsa and he was a hit at Elland Road. He went on to make 67 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club and chipped in with 17 goals in all competitions.

The attacker played a key role behind the Whites’ survival in the Premier League last term but was lured away by the bright lights of Barcelona when they came calling in July. However, his time in Spain hasn’t gone to plan yet.

He has played 21 times so far in this campaign but has only managed to find the net twice. The former Sporting Lisbon man went to the World Cup with Brazil last month but his country were knocked out in the Quarter-Finals by Croatia in Qatar.

