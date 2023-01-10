How Lewis Bate fared for Oxford United vs Arsenal after award as ex-Leeds United man steals show

Twenty-year-old Bate is on a season-long loan at League One side Oxford and made his 22nd appearance for the club when starting Monday night’s hosting of the Gunners which presented a big opportunity to shine in a game screened live on ITV.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was part of ITV’s coverage of the game and ahead of kick-off the ex-striker hailed the talents of Bate who was presented with December’s Oxford player of the month award before the match. The Whites loanee lined up in centre midfield and quickly began to impress with neat passes, bursts of energy, skill and composure on the ball.

Oxford produced a fine first-half display against the Premier League leaders as the first 45 minutes ended goalless but Mikel Arteta’s side upped the ante after the interval and a quick-thinking Bate got himself into the perfect position to produce a goal-line clearance as the Gunners looked to take the lead.

But Arsenal’s class eventually proved too much and it was a former Whites star in ex-Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah who proved the main difference in bagging a brace as the Premier League leaders sealed a 3-0 victory. Nketiah provided two neat finishes after twice being played in one on one after Mohamed Elneny had headed the Gunners in front from a corner.

Bate, though, continued to battle on and played the full duration of the contest in which he was undoubtedly one of Oxford’s best players. The Leeds loanee had 42 touches of the ball and attempted 32 passes, 25 of which were successful for a passing success rate of 78 per cent. He was also successful with both attempted tackles and weighed in with three clearances.

Bate has now amassed 1,481 minutes of football for Oxford for whom he has already bagged four assists. Saturday’s League One clash at Fleetwood Town is next on the agenda for a player who has so far made just the four outings for the Leeds first team.