Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has offered a detailed explanation of his decision-making process during Saturday's game, amid questions about Largie Ramazani's game time.

The Belgian winger was an unused substitute for the second game in succession as Leeds chased victory while locked at 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion. Farke instead turned to Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto from the bench in the latter stages as Ramazani watched on. Gametime has been a struggle for the 24-year-old, who scored three goals and added an assist in five games before an October ankle injury disrupted his rhythm and gave Manor Solomon the chance to start building a compelling case for the left wing starting berth. Five goals and six assists in the last 14 games have kept Solomon as Farke's first choice for that position, whereas Ramazani has started just once in that time. Since the turn of the year the younger man has played just 98 minutes of Championship action in substitute cameos, never coming on before the 71st minute.

Solomon's form, which has backed up the club’s belief that he could be among the very best players in the division if not in the top one, and the fact that Leeds are unbeaten in 17 with five wins on the bounce prior to the draw with West Brom make it almost impossible to second guess Farke's selections. But supporters have started to question Ramazani's scant involvement.

When asked to explain why he made just two substitutions on Saturday, Farke laid bare his thought process in a way that made it clear he did not feel another attacker like Ramazani was the right call.

"It was more or less the setup, we had our most offensive-minded midfield players on the pitch," he said. "So sometimes against the ball it could be that we struggle to have enough winnings of the ball, but of course, if you want to chase a game and want to take more risk and want to inspire your offense, yeah, you want the offensive going forward, the skills of Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell still on the pitch. I was hoping that they could inspire with one one pass or one assist, also perhaps our offensive game a bit more. For that, we didn't, didn't have the choice to bring, perhaps a guy in like Josuha Guilavogui, who gains perhaps a few more winnings of ball and a bit more of a transition moment. So the feeling was a bit like no, we need a bit more creative pass. Yes, in the end, you could argue they have not delivered. And, you know, we could have perhaps gone for a bit more, for a bit more running stuff and transition moments. That was one of the reasons I didn't want to change in midfield, and also to have, for example, Joe Rothwell's quality and set pieces till the last moment on the pitch. It has not had an impact today, we have to be honest."

When Farke did utilise his bench he put a striker on for a number 10. Joseph took the place of Brenden Aaronson, who had struggled to make an impact, but went up top. Joel Piroe duly dropped in behind to play as a second striker. Five goals from the Dutchman in the five games prior to Saturday gave Farke ample reason to keep him on. And with Solomon flagging and not hitting the standards he has set in recent weeks, Farke opted for Gnonto. The Italian has also struggled to get into the team of late, thanks in chief to the stellar form of Daniel James. Five goals and six assists in his last 10 outings and an increasingly dangerous understanding with right-back Jayden Bogle have made him a sure thing for Farke on the right. Gnonto, though, was lively at Bramall Lane when he came off the bench to play on the left and caused problems for the Blades and not for the first time this season, Farke went for the player with a little momentum instead of Ramazani.

The identity of the opposition and the scoreline were other factors that kept Ramazani on the bench, because Farke did not want to risk the point by taking off a defender for another winger.

"In the offense, obviously, I substituted two of my offensive players, Brenden and Manor, and brought Willy and Matteo in," said the manager. "The gut feeling was Joel is in such a good run and he has scored many goals, also in the last moments. So for that, I wanted to have him on the pitch. And it's the same feeling with Daniel James at the moment, because if something is created, then it's always by him. And I don't want to take him off. But this was also a game where we couldn't allow ourselves to bring a striker on for one of the back four, because West Brom was too good for this. We also didn't want to lose our nerves and still to control the counters. And that was the reason I just brought more or less two offensive players in and left Daniel James and Joel Piroe on the pitch, because I was hoping, obviously, that they would deliver a bit the same as what they did in the last games.

"It was more or less the same in the defensive positions. We had our most attacking full-backs on the pitch. I wanted to win this game. Yeah, Junior [Firpo] scored the goal, many impacts in the last games. And also Jayden Bogle, wanted to leave them on the pitch. And Jayden nearly created a great chance in the one of the last minutes for Daniel James. The thinking behind it was to have the most offensive possible team on the pitch, and that was the reason for just two changes."

Fans who have been excited by the flashes of Ramazani's ability this season have questioned whether or not there is some other issue preventing the winger from getting onto the pitch, but if Farke's explanation of his substitutions does not assuage the worried or the cynical minds then his recent highlighting of the Belgian's attitude might.

Earlier in the season Farke threw down the gauntlet to Ramazani, saying that he had to deliver his very best in training in order to recapture his place and his pre-injury form. But having also insisted he liked what he was seeing from the younger on the pitches at Thorp Arch, the manager picked him out for special praise after the win over Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The mindset that [the squad] have created within the group is second to none, not just the players who are always on the starting lineup, but I spoke also highly about players who are coming from the bench and have a big, big impact, or when you see Largie Ramazani - also an excellent player, has done really, really well - how he has celebrated with his team-mates in the last game, although he was not one second on the pitch, it's a sign of the togetherness."

What Ramazani produced in that little spell before turning his ankle in a heavy challenge against Watford undoubtedly whet appetites, because he’s a player who can get supporters out of their seats. Quick, highly skilled, direct, with a hunger to go and win the ball and a fierce shot from distance, it is no surprise that fans remember his early 2024/25 season highlights. But if Farke is to be taken at his word, then Ramazani is not in danger of being the forgotten man and another chance will come. He just needs to be ready and able to take it.