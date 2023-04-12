News you can trust since 1890
Ranked! The weekly wage of Leeds United stars - according to Football Manager 2023

A look at some outgoings at Elland Road with the help of the world’s most popular management simulation.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST

It has been another season of change at Leeds United with another new face in the home dugout at Elland Road and several new additions to the Whites squad as they look to extend their time in the Premier League.

In preparations for their first full season under the management of Jesse Marsch, the Whites added the likes of Brendon Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca to their squad during the summer transfer window and continued to strengthen when Georginio Rutter, Weston McKennie and Max Wober joined the club in January.

Marsch barely had a chance to use his January additions after he left the club and was replaced by Javi Gracia, with the former Watford manager now charged with the task of keeping the club in the Premier League between now and the end of the season.

But what impact has the transfer business conducted over the last two transfer windows had on the club’s wage bill? We have a look with the help of Football Manager 2023.

The weekly wages of Leeds United players - according to Football Manager 2023

1. nlyp_leeds_southampton_br76.JPG

The weekly wages of Leeds United players - according to Football Manager 2023 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

FM2023 weekly wage: £15,000

2. Kristoffer Klaesson

FM2023 weekly wage: £15,000 Photo: Ashley Allen

FM2023 weekly wage: £20,000

3. Sam Greenwood

FM2023 weekly wage: £20,000 Photo: Gareth Copley

FM2023 weekly wage: £20,000

4. Wilfried Gnonto

FM2023 weekly wage: £20,000 Photo: Getty Images

